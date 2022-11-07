Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Sells $13,425.00 in Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Amy E. Tapper sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $13,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Imago BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $16.21 on Monday. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $546.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.94.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 106.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 7.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 616,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 40,209 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 699,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 193,628 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 17.2% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 52,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMGO. Wedbush began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

