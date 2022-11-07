Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Sells $13,425.00 in Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Amy E. Tapper sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $13,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Imago BioSciences Price Performance
NASDAQ IMGO opened at $16.21 on Monday. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $546.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.94.
Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMGO. Wedbush began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Imago BioSciences Company Profile
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
Further Reading
