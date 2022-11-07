Information Services Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

TSE:ISV opened at C$22.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$396.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$19.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Information Services’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

