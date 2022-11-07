Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1,625.51%. On average, analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market cap of $624.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.06. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $8.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

INVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 89.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 362,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 30.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.