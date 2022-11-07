Insider Buying: Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) CFO David Brian Barcelo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,653.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Aware Stock Up 14.5 %
Shares of Aware stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Aware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
