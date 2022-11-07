Insider Buying: Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI – Get Rating) insider Ben Laurance bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,300.00 ($13,831.17).

Ben Laurance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Ben Laurance acquired 2,000 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$142.00 ($92.21).

On Friday, October 28th, Ben Laurance purchased 314,096 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$22,300.82 ($14,481.05).

On Monday, October 17th, Ben Laurance acquired 2,123 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$116.77 ($75.82).

Axiom Properties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

About Axiom Properties

Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment, development, and rental activities in Australia. The company's property portfolio comprises mixed-use residential, retail, hotel, carparking, hotel, and office developments, as well as a 600-lot residential subdivision development.

