Insider Buying: Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Insider Buys A$23,834.00 in Stock

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Rating) insider Susan Forrester purchased 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.80 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,834.00 ($15,476.62).
Susan Forrester also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 19th, Susan Forrester purchased 5,000 shares of Data#3 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.37 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of A$31,835.00 ($20,672.08).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Data#3 Limited provides information technology solutions and services in Australia and Fiji. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud and private cloud services, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, systems management, and printing; and security solutions comprising cloud security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, infrastructure and end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.
