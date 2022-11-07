Insider Buying: Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Insider Buys A$23,834.00 in Stock

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Rating) insider Susan Forrester purchased 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.80 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,834.00 ($15,476.62).

Susan Forrester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Data#3 alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Susan Forrester purchased 5,000 shares of Data#3 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.37 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of A$31,835.00 ($20,672.08).

Data#3 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Data#3 Increases Dividend

About Data#3

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from Data#3’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Data#3’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

(Get Rating)

Data#3 Limited provides information technology solutions and services in Australia and Fiji. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud and private cloud services, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, systems management, and printing; and security solutions comprising cloud security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, infrastructure and end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Data#3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data#3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.