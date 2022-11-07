Insider Buying: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$19,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,291,034.90.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.35.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

