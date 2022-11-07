Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys $230,723.40 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 55,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $230,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,854,255.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 65,118 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $279,356.22.

On Friday, October 28th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 64,406 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $273,725.50.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $302,460.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 53,800 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,966.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 37,672 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $153,325.04.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74.

On Monday, October 17th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 51,277 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $213,312.32.

On Friday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 59,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $243,355.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 46,244 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $193,762.36.

On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $155,023.44.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.33 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

