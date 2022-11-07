Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $17,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,721,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,925,377.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Snehal Patel bought 3,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $19,440.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.26. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

