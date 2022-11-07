Insider Buying: Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Director Buys 173 Shares of Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) Director Michele R. Hassid purchased 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.43 per share, for a total transaction of $10,454.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,633.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WABC stock opened at $61.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $63.60.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.