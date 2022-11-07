Insider Selling: Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Sells $256,324.32 in Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $256,324.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,360,089. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

