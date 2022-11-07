Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $94,500.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,823,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,796,144.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $102,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $104,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $119,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $181,570.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $266,280.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $262,920.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $158,000.00.

FTC Solar Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $1.90 on Monday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $193.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,449,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

