Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $94,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,823,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,796,144.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $102,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $104,500.00.
  • On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00.
  • On Monday, October 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $119,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $181,570.00.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $136,000.00.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $266,280.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $262,920.00.
  • On Monday, September 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $158,000.00.

FTC Solar Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $1.90 on Monday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $193.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.44.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,449,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.