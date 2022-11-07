Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $102,010.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $102,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,783,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PLXS opened at $101.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
