Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $102,010.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $102,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,783,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Plexus Price Performance

PLXS opened at $101.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

About Plexus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.