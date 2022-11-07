Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $41,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $101.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $103.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

About Plexus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.7% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 138.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

