Insider Selling: Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Insider Sells 283 Shares of Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $11,704.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,358.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Craig Andrew Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Craig Andrew Miller sold 200 shares of Viasat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $7,842.00.

VSAT opened at $38.15 on Monday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $678.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.89 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 522.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

