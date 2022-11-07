Insider Selling: Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Insider Sells 283 Shares of Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $11,704.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,358.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Craig Andrew Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Craig Andrew Miller sold 200 shares of Viasat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $7,842.00.
Viasat Trading Down 1.8 %
VSAT opened at $38.15 on Monday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 522.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.