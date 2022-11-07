Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

NSIT opened at $94.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average is $91.58. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 45,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 45,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at $403,620,121.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644 in the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.