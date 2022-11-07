Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Intrepid Potash Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $121.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $492.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 85.23%. The firm had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,649,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 192,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

