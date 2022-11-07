Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 91,185 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on IVZ. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

