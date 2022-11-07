Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Position Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,292 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $494,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $150.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.90. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $138.73 and a one year high of $223.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

