Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Invitae by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 42.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $2.46 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

