iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 689.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,469,000 after buying an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after buying an additional 279,243 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,629,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,756.6% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after buying an additional 201,285 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG opened at $80.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.