iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 930.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

