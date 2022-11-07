iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,884 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 706,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 42,210 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

