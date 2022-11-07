iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Position Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $92.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

