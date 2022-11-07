J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,260 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

JNJ opened at $171.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average is $171.90. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $448.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

