Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,547 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

AdvanSix Stock Up 3.6 %

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,752.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $105,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $36.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.78.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

