Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 138.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.47.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.