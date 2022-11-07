Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,158 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $30.99 on Monday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22.

StockNews.com started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

