Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in IAC by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in IAC by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in IAC by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC alerts:

Insider Activity at IAC

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC Trading Down 0.4 %

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $156.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.