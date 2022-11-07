Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in IAC by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in IAC by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in IAC by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:IAC opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $156.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
