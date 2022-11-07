Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Lazard by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 9.0% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Lazard by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 2.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 38,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE:LAZ opened at $34.97 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

