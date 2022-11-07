Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

JHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 85.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,454 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 137.6% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 97.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52,492 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

