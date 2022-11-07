Jefferies Financial Group Comments on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.97 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.