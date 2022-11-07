Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TPX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

TPX stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

