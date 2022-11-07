Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Rent-A-Center’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Rent-A-Center Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $124,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 187.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 30.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.