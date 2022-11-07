Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Rent-A-Center’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.
RCII has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.
Rent-A-Center Stock Down 0.2 %
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 453.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $124,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 187.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 30.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.