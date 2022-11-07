Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($2.54) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.56). The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $294.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.75 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 1.9 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.