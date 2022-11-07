J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $146.96 on Monday. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.16.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1,434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Stories

