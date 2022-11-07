John Charles Pfeifer Buys 2,573 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director John Charles Pfeifer purchased 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $23,748.79. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manitowoc Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE MTW opened at $9.68 on Monday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $340.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after buying an additional 95,428 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 97,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 281,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 69,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

