John Charles Pfeifer Buys 2,573 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director John Charles Pfeifer purchased 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $23,748.79. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Manitowoc Stock Up 4.3 %
NYSE MTW opened at $9.68 on Monday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $340.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitowoc (MTW)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.