Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.48 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $448.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

