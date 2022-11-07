JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $25.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,865 shares of company stock worth $6,791,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 716.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

