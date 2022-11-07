K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

KBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark reduced their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen

In related news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,259.99.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$28.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.25. The company has a market cap of C$309.24 million and a PE ratio of 63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.53 and a twelve month high of C$39.55.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.95 million. On average, analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.7699999 EPS for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

