Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €650.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €650.00 ($650.00) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($565.00) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($735.00) price target on Kering in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($689.00) target price on Kering in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($825.00) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €555.00 ($555.00) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €503.40 ($503.40) on Monday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($231.35) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($417.40). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €480.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €498.71.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

