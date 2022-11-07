KeyCorp Comments on Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rent-A-Center’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCII. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.33%.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
