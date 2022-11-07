KeyCorp Weighs in on Revolve Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Revolve Group to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Revolve Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE RVLV opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4,787.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after acquiring an additional 974,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,436,000 after acquiring an additional 811,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 150.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 771,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.