KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 76.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $1,106,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 5.9 %

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $51.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.47, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

