Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stake Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,166 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,669 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $27,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,919,000 after buying an additional 373,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,189,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.