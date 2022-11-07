Latitude Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40,408 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $7,794,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $138.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.83. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

