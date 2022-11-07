LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.91. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LC. Maxim Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,340 shares in the company, valued at $283,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,084.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

