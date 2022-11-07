LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LX. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 73.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp raised its position in LexinFintech by 221.2% during the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LexinFintech by 112.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in LexinFintech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

Shares of LX opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $255.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $360.23 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 11.64%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

