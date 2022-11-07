Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LSPD. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of LSPD opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $173.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. Analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 124,291 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.