LiveRamp (RAMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LiveRamp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LiveRamp stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.09. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clark M. Kokich acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 11,264 shares of company stock valued at $225,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in LiveRamp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 635.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 234,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 138.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 157,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LiveRamp by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,004,000 after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

